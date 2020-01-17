Matthew: YASCO nearing completion, government’s commitment fulfilled

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew said the government has fulfilled its commitment where it pertains to the rehabilitation of the YASCO Sports Complex and that International track providers, Mondo, are due to carry out the laying of the surface in short order.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Matthew said he is hopeful that a representative form Mondo could travel into Antigua before the end of January.

“I always wanted to go on record thanking my predecessor in Minister Greene, Chet, both in his capacity as minister [sports] at the time and president of the NOC to facilitate this process. I know the public has been frustrated that it has taken so long but we are much closer to the end than to the start so I keep telling persons that we have been in this holding pattern for many years so if we have to wait another couple of weeks then it’s ok, let’s just get it right,” he said.

YASCO, the country’s lone track & field facility, has been closed for over two years due to ongoing refurbishing works.

Matthew said he is now breathing a sigh of relief that the project is nearing its completion.

“The civil works for which we were totally responsible are totally complete. CO Williams has finished all of the paving and they did so, I believe, the last week in December last year and as was indicated previously, that now needs to sit for at least three weeks to cure before the actual placing of the track can take place,” he said.

“We have been in constant communication with Mondo, so a recently as last week we received an email from the people of Mondo indicating they would try to have somebody in Antigua to do that final assessment with the view of starting the laying of the track itself some time towards the end of the month,” the minister added. The facility also stands to benefit from the erection of stands, changing rooms and bathroom facilities.