Master Ballers and Bolans record wins in ABFA Leagues

By Carlena Knight

Master Ballers FC opened their season yesterday with a 2-1 win over Abaya in Parham on Wednesday afternoon.

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) 2nd Division Zone One encounter saw Clive Sansculotte record a brace for the victors in the 54th and 66th minutes, while the lone goal scorer for Abaya was D’ondre Houston in the second minute of play.

Newly promoted team, Bolans, handed Port Authority WestHam a 1-0 defeat at the Princess Margaret School (PMS) field.

Despite a number of chances WestHam could not find the back of the net for the equalising goal after a strike in the 63rd minute by Tishorn Martin put the round-south team up 1-0 in their 1st Division encounter.

The match between Fort Road FC and Empire FC in Fort Road was not played due to an unprepared field, and newly-promoted team, Blue Jays FC, did not get their first taste in the new division as their match versus Police did not get underway since they had a problem with their uniforms.

Meanwhile, a day earlier in Zone One of the 2nd Division, Garden Stars hammered Glanvilles 2-0, while Real Blizzard edged out Urlings FC, 3-2.

Tevin Anthony and Astel Joseph were the goal-scorers for Garden Stars.

Also, that day in Zone Two, FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles defeated TAMO FC, 4-2.

Games will continue today in the 1st Division when Willikies FC will host Tryum at 4:20 while FC Aston Villa will visit Potters FC at 4:20.

SAP FC will also be in action at 4:20 versus John Hughes.

In the 2nd Division, at that same time, Bassa will play Blackburn Palace in All Saints while Green City will face Seaview Farm at home.