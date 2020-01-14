Masked men strike on One Nation Concert night

Spread the love















While patrons were enjoying the One Nation Concert at the Antigua Recreation Grounds over the weekend, two masked men who armed with knives robbed a couple not too far away from the concert’s venue.

According to reports from the Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas, the couple was sitting and eating at the nearby Victoria Park more commonly known as the Botanical Gardens.

He said that the Golden Grove residents were robbed of their cellphones, along with cash and other personal items, including identification and bank cards.

A few hours prior, at Stapleton Lane, three clergymen were reportedly robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who made good their escape with an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and other valuable items.

Although the reports were similar in nature, Thomas remains adamant in stating that the police cannot make any links between them until the investigation is over. Anyone with information on both matters is asked to contact the authorities.