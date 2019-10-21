Man says police displayed laissez-faire attitude as he rushed shooting victim to hospital

By Latrishka Thomas

The “Good Samaritan” who transported shooting victim Paulette “Poussin” Thomas to the hospital early Friday morning, expressed his disgust with the way officers responded to the matter when he attempted to make a report at the Gray’s Farm Police Station.

The man who is one of Thomas’s neighbours, told OBSERVER media that he was furious at the laissez-faire attitude displayed by police at the station when he attempted to report the incident while enroute to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) with the wounded woman in his private vehicle.

The Greenbay Hill resident, said that when he arrived at the nearby Gray’s Farm Police Station at around 2 am, the doors were closed.

He said that he literally had to beat down the door before an armed officer unlatched it and partially hid behind the door as the man tried to make the report.

But according to the “Good Samaritan”, even after he told the police that he had the injured woman in his vehicle, he realized that no help was forthcoming, so he was left with no other option but to rush the woman to the hospital himself.

Meanwhile, Thomas who is an employee of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), was last reported to be in critical condition following the home invasion and shooting incident that took place in the wee hours of Friday.

Read more in today’s newspaper