Man responsible for death of three-year-old to be sentenced in November

By Latrishka Thomas

Twenty-four-year-old Regino Nicholas, who is responsible for the death of three-year-old Jadianne Spencer – a tragedy which took place in Urlings two years ago – will be sentenced in November.

On Friday, the Cades Bay man who was 22 years old at the time of the incident pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in the High Court before Justice Ian Morley.

Nicholas was the driver of the silver Toyota Corolla motorcar A43607 that struck the young girl on Monday 7th August 2017.

At the time of the accident, the victim was walking in the company of her mother Honora Thomas, Honora’s aunt, and Carol Richards, when the incident occurred.

The former Future Scholars Preschooler was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at Mount St. John’s Medical Center.