Man missing for over a week

The family of 32 year old Jermaine Brann also known as ‘Goofy’ of Johnsons village is seeking the help of the general public in finding him.

Brann was last seen leaving home over a week ago dressed in a navy blue shirt and a pair of black pants.

He has a visible scar above his left eye and plaited hair.

Police have since carried out several searches based on information from family members but to no avail.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.