Man jailed for exposing himself to young girl

By Latrishka Thomas

Two months in prison was the sentence that Dave Russell has been ordered to serve at Her Majesty’s Prison after he exposed himself to a young girl.

The 51 year old was sentenced on Wednesday in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.

According to the 11-year-old victim, she was sitting on her verandah when Russell, who was staring at her through some bushes, began playing with his genitals.

She quickly ran into the house, locked the door and alerted her grandmother, who then called the police. However, when the officers arrived on the scene, Russell was nowhere to be found.

Read more in today’s newspaper