Man gets 10 years for raping underaged stepdaughter

By Latrishka Thomas

A 37-year-old man will be spending 10 years behind bars for a sexual crime he committed against his 12-year old stepdaughter a little over two years ago.

In mid-November 2019, the convict appeared before Justice Ian Morley where he was arraigned and thereafter pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14 contrary to Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Act.

The offence occurred on the 17th of December, 2017, but inappropriate touching began a year prior.

The man reportedly used a ‘tickle game’ as an opportunity to begin touching the young girl’s privates.

She subsequently complained to her mother and notified her that she did not want to be alone with him on the weekends, and the mother respected her request.

However, even when the girl’s other siblings were at home, the man would enter her room and fondle her.

It was even reported that he would ask her to put on her mother’s underwear and then told her that she looked “sexy”.

But it wasn’t until the end of 2017 that the man raped the 12-year old while they were at home with her baby sister and brother.

