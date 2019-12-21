Man facing 10 charges, gets bail

Spread the love















The man who was caught on video running from the police on Thames Street was slapped with 10 charges to which he pleaded not guilty.

Okean Lightfoot, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh at the St. John’s Magistrate Court on Thursday where he denied having committed the offences that include resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody to several counts of battery on police officers.

He was then granted bail in the sum of $2000 with a cash component of $1000.

According to reports, police tried to apprehend Lightfoot for an alleged traffic offense.

In a video circulated all over social media, Lightfoot was seen in the custody of police and being carried away when he slipped his restraints and ran into Heritage Quay. He was quickly subdued by the officers.

Meanwhile, his brother, Kevoy Lightfoot, has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and use of indecent language arising from the same incident.

He also pleaded not guilty.

His bail was set at $1000 with a cash deposit of $500.

The Lightfoot brothers are scheduled to return to court on January 25, 2020.