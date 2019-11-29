Man exonerated after allegedly raping his 13-year-old cousin

The man who was accused of having sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old cousin has been exonerated on all charges.

The trial began earlier this week after the man pleaded not guilty to six charges.

The accused was facing three counts of sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14 years, two counts of indecent assault and one count of serious indecency on a minor under the age of 16.

Yesterday, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty on the first count and ten out of 12 of the jurors found him not guilty on the other 5 counts.

The sexual offences were allegedly committed at a residence at Gray Hill in October and November of last year.