Man drowns in Barbuda

71-year-old Daryl Bell, drowned in Barbuda yesterday, after visiting the sister-isle along with his son via their yacht.

After docking, they left for the nearby reef in a dinghy to go snorkeling.

While snorkeling, Bell’s snorkel equipment suffered complications and he attempted to resurface and swim back to the dinghy.

On swimming back to the dinghy, Bell reportedly started taking in water and subsequently lost consciousness.

He was then taken to the dock located at the Barbuda Fisheries Complex where CPR and other resuscitation techniques were attempted with unfortunately no success.

The authorities have confirmed that Bell’s immediate family members have since been notified.

The police are imploring swimmers, snorkelers and other persons traversing the island’s waters, to exercise caution and keep up to date with information from the MET Office, regarding tides and water currents.