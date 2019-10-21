Magistrates’ courts to be located under one roof

By Latrishka Thomas

The Ministry of Works has a new mandate where the Magistrates’ Courts of Antigua and Barbuda are concerned, as according to Minister of Works Lennox Weston, there has been a major change of plans to renovate them based on a decision made by the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

As a result, the Ministry of Works will soon be concentrating its efforts on renovating and expanding the original St John’s Magistrates’ Court building to accommodate both courts – All Saints and St John’s – in one centralised location.

In June this year, while providing an update on the refurbishment of the courts, Weston said the St John’s Magistrates’ Court, located at High and Temple streets, would be expanded in keeping with a request made by the Chief Magistrate to add new amenities. However, in a recent update, the minister said: “The one in town [St John’s Magistrates’ Court] we are now doing drawings because they made a decision in the [Ministry of Legal Affairs] that they want to centralise all the courts…they are going to build a three-story block in the same location where all the courts will be housed.

Read more in today’s newspaper