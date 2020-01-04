Ludacris and other black Americans who have been granted African citizenship

Spread the love















Last year witnessed a lot of celebrities and business executives visiting Africa for various reasons.

While some came to trace their roots, others were just for the funfair.

Ghana, in particular, was the main center of attraction. After it declared 2019 the Year of Return, the West African country was host to several foreigners, especially U.S-based celebrities.

Big names like Black Panther star, Lupita Nyong’o and Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Bozoma Saint John, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Diggy Simmons, Micheal Jai White, Anthony Anderson (of Blackish), Rosario Dawson, Jidenna, Cynthia Bailey and Steve Harvey were in Ghana. Others were Samuel L. Jackson, Deborah Cox, Ernie Smith, Irvin Mayfield, reggae band Third World, Luda Cris, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Kofi Kingston, Danny Glover, T.I, Tiny, and Hisham Tawfiq.

Others were also in other African countries and were lucky enough to be granted citizenship.

Rapper Ludacris like a number of his colleagues spent three weeks in Africa to mark the Year of Return festivities. He went to Gabon, the birth country of his wife before visiting Ghana.

The Fast and Furious star with his family were presented with Gabonese passports. And it was reported that his entire family were at the office of the Gabon Minister of Foreign Affairs D’Alain-Claude Bille.

The reports also stated that securing his citizenship and that of his family had been in the works for many years.