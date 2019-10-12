Lovell welcomes new court cases into bus conversion saga

Former Finance Minister Harold Lovell is welcoming the re-filing of the case against him and two other former United Progressive Party (UPP) Cabinet colleagues – Dr Jacqui Quinn and Wilmoth Daniel.

The accusations of corruption, fraud, larceny and embezzlement against the trio — in relation to three Daewoo buses worth over $600,000 that had been donated to the former UPP administration by the government of South Korea — were dismissed in 2017.

The former MPs had been accused of converting the buses for their personal use and had them registered at the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board in their names, while they were in public office.

Not to be denied, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Anthony Armstrong had the case re-filed on an issue of improper application of procedure. Subsequently, the substantive case has never been heard or tried before the court.

