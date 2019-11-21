Lovell wants response in five days, or else…

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

The Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, has confirmed that only the Acting Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney has responded to his letter concerning the attempted murder of a Customs officer.

He said he is giving the other four recipients until November 25th to reply and if no reply is forthcoming, he will make his next move.

The UPP Leader did not say exactly what that action would be.

On November 11th 2019, Lovell officially wrote to five key government officials urging them to “spare no effort” in arresting the perpetrators of the “gangster-style” attempted murder of Customs Officer, Cornel Benjamin.

The letters, which also called for a Commission of Inquiry into the matter, were sent to the Governor General, the Prime Minister, the Public Safety Minister, the Acting Commissioner of Police and the Comptroller of Customs

“I can confirm that only Rodney responded to my letter,” Lovell told OBSERVER media yesterday.

In the letter obtained by our newsroom, Rodney claimed that the police force is taking the matter very seriously and is utilising all avenues available.

Rodney also said in his response that no effort would be spared in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“I am holding him to his word but I am still not seeing the sort of energy that I think is required in such a matter,” Lovell told our news desk.

An alleged attempt was made on Benjamin’s life just over one month ago as two gunmen shot and severely wounded him.

The alleged gunmen have yet to be identified, much less brought to justice.

Benjamin was attached to the Enforcement Unit of the Customs and Excise Division and was a member of the investigative team, which was conducting a probe into the missing money that the Cabinet brought to the public’s attention just three days before he was shot.

Benjamin who sustained injuries to both legs during the attack is reportedly in Jamaica seeking further medical attention.