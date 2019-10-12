Lovell says police inaction is clear conflict of interest

“Because the government is part-owner, they are complicit in the crime.”

The Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Harold Lovell was responding to the recent stop order of sand mining in the North East Marine Management Area (NEMMA) protected zone just off Maiden Island that was deemed to be illegal.

The government is a 40 percent owner of the company – Blue Ocean Construction — which ran afoul of environmental laws last week. The other 60 percent is owned by the Meridian Construction Company which is currently constructing the fifth pier at the Heritage Quay.

The Fisheries Act of 2006 section 52 subsection 2 says, “A person who, in a marine reserve, without permission granted under subsection (3)—dredges, extracts sand and gravel, discharges or deposits wastes or any other polluting matter, or in any other way disturbs, alters or destroys the natural environment commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $100,000.”

Lovell said that lawmen’s hands are seemingly tied because the government is both the “game keeper and poacher, so nothing happens”.

Read more in today’s newspaper