Lovell confirms Sean Bird’s interest in joining the UPP

By Carl Joseph

The Political Leader United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, has confirmed that Sean Bird, grandson of “the Father of the Nation”, Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Sr, has expressed interest in becoming a member of the UPP.

“It is not just Sean that has expressed interest in the party,” Lovell told OBSERVER media on Tuesday. “We are very happy with the type of persons who have been coming forward recently to become part of the United Progressive Party.

“We expect that someone like Sean, if he were to become a part of the United Progressive Party, that he’s someone that we would welcome into the ranks of the party.”

Lovell indicated that, as far as Bird’s candidacy is concerned, “the party has processes. And everybody, no matter who, has to go through the same processes”.

These “processes” include a nomination and confirmation by the constituency branches with eventual confirmation by the party’s central executive.

The UPP leader confirmed that they will be doing away with the controversial ‘caretaker’ process and that all candidates will be confirmed by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

