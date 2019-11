The police are seeking the help of the public in locating the parents or guardian of 5yr-old Sherelle Mitchel.

She is a student of Mary E. Piggotts School. She was picked up by police walking in the vicinity of Mary E. Piggotts Drive and Michael’s Mount around 17:20pm on Thursday 21st November.

Anyone with information can contact Police Headquarters at 462-0125 or 464-8900.