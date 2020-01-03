Lone Opposition MP to rally constituency protest

Spread the love















Public Works Minister Lennox Weston, the Minister responsible for Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHAPA) Maria Bird- Browne, and Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph could all, in the month of January, be subjected to a series of protest action for their perceived reluctance in aiding to develop the All Saints East and St Luke Constituency.

Leading from the front during these protest actions would the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Parliamentary Representative for All Saints East and St Luke, Jamale Pringle.

MP Pringle shared his frustrations with OBSERVER media over what he termed was the blatant disregard by these three government agencies in carrying out much-needed upgrades within his constituency.

