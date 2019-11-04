Local recipient of regional scholarship hopes to make a difference through music

Lesley-Anne Samuels of Antigua and Barbuda has been awarded the National Association of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Title III Administrators Inc scholarship, which she is utilising with the intention of reaching her ultimate goal of becoming a music educator or musician. “Music is a demanding, yet a rewarding discipline and beautiful art. My educational aspiration consists of acquiring a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Music Education, which would definitely assist me in pursuing a career as a music educator and musician,” the 22-year-old told OBSERVER media. Noting that objective, Samuels said that she is committed to the preparatory process. “My goal is to constantly be proficient in the art of music and to maintain a grade point above average. I aspire to be as a sponge, taking in the developmental assistance and constructive criticism received to foster my innate musical abilities to enable me in the future to carry out my talent, not just skillfully, but passionately,” she stated.

Read more in today’s newspaper