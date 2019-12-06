Local law enforcement personnel deployed to Dominica

By Elesha George

Antigua and Barbuda deployed 18 law enforcement personnel on Thursday, December 5th, 2019, adding to the number of CARICOM forces that have been sent to the Commonwealth Dominica to assist with peace keeping during today’s general elections.

This week’s Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dean Jonas said the country has sent 10 Police and eight Defence Force officers to the sister country in an effort to help stablise tensions between civilians and local law enforcement officials.

