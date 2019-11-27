Local businessman Aziz Hadeed appointed Chair of The UWI Five Islands Campus Council

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) announces the appointment of Mr Aziz Hadeed, CBE, as the Campus Council Chair of its newest campus at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda.

Each Campus of The UWI is governed by a Campus Council—vested by the University Council—to manage all matters as prescribed in the University’s Statute 21 and subject to The UWI’s Charter. As Campus Council Chair, Mr Hadeed will sit at the helm of the governing and executive body of The UWI Five Islands Campus which officially began operations in August. His appointment is for a period of five years and took effect on August 1.

Mr Hadeed is an Antiguan and Barbudan businessman whose success is well known across the Eastern Caribbean. Described as one of the Chief Architects of the Hadeed Group of Companies, his business acumen has been shaped since his teen years. He joined in managing his family’s businesses in 1965 after completing his secondary school education and pursued studies and training in accounting and business through business correspondences during his career.

In 1980, he ascended to the Chair of the Hadeed Group of Companies and, through his vision and sound management, the corporation expanded into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Under his stewardship, the Group invested in entities such as the regional airline LIAT (1974) Limited, on which board he served as chairman from 1995 to 1998. He is credited with leading the Hadeed Group’s decision to establish a power generation facility which became the Antigua Power Company in 1996. He currently serves on the boards of the Antigua Power Company as well as on several businesses within the Hadeed Group.

Mr Hadeed has enjoyed a distinguished career as an Independent Senator, appointed in 1994 and serving for two terms. He then served as a Cabinet Minister from 2004 to 2006 before resigning from government service.

Ernst & Young named him “Master of the Year for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Awards Scheme” in 1995. In 2016, he received the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Hadeed’s expertise and experience will be instrumental in leading the new Five Islands Campus which was established to serve the specific development needs of Antigua and Barbuda while providing a hub to enable the greater participation by The UWI in the development agendas of the OECS.

Applications are currently open for entry into degree and certificate programmes at The UWI Five Islands. For more information visit www.fiveislands.uwi.edu/apply.