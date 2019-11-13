Local authorities on alert for man wanted in St Kitts

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB), the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, The Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Police, and Immigration and Customs departments are on the lookout for a Vincentian man who is wanted in St Kitts for sexual crimes. According to a bulletin dated October 25th by the NJCC, local law enforcement agencies and border security agents are urged “to be on the lookout for Elrick Julano Clarke” noting that if he is sighted, he is to be detained. The RPFAB’s Public Relations Officer, Frankie Thomas confirmed that despite having no information to suggest that Clarke is in Antigua and Barbuda, the local authorities, in an effort to assist other agencies are looking for the 24-year-old and for any information concerning his whereabouts. The Bulletin stated that Clarke – a police officer in the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force attached to the Charlestown Police Station – is wanted for Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, committed on the 15th of October 2019.