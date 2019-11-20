Lion Hill, Bendals, English Harbour and Young Lions stay relevant in Second Division Race

By Neto Baptiste

The Lion Hill FC notched up their third victory in four matches as they share the lead at the top of the standings in Zone A of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Second Division on Monday.

Lion Hill had goals from David DeSilva in minute 14 and Dorian Meade on minute 68 as they beat Urlings 2-0 to move to 10 points after four showings and atop the standings in their bid for automatic promotion to the First Division.

The loss was Urlings’ fourth straight as they continue to struggle in the lower tier of the 14-team standings.

There was victory as well for Bendals FC in Zone A as they climbed to nine points from three showings. Darren Stevens and Alva Giushard had put the home team ahead in minutes 50 and 68 before Roman Williams scored an own-goal as Bendals beat the traveling Glanvilles FC 3-0.

Former Premier Division champions, English Harbour, were also on the winning train, beating Master Ballers 2-1 in Zone A. Nigel Graham and Joshua Mason scored for Harbour as they move to nine points from three matches. Master Ballers had their lone goal from Dwayne Morrissey in minute 57 as they remain on seven points from five showings.

Meanwhile, Young Lions continued their winning ways in Zone B, beating Tamo FC, 4-3, in a close contest. They move to 12 points from four showings at the top of the standings. In the other match played on Monday, CPTSA Wings defeated Blackburn Palace 1-0.