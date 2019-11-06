Limousine operators say they are left in the dark with regards to new L plates

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The main stakeholders who will be impacted by the introduction of a luxury licence plate said they have been excluded from the conversation about the measure being proposed by the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda.

Gregson Gloade, the Public Relations Officer for the Antigua and Barbuda Limousine and Transportation Association (ABLTA), said while the members have no problem with the concept, they are yet to hear from authorities at the Antigua Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) or the relevant government departments.

“The dialogue has been between the United Taxi Association and the government, and there has been no dialogue with us and that is our concern,” Gloade said yesterday.

In early October, the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda announced that members of the public who wish to use limousines and other luxury cars to engage in transporting arriving and departing passengers will be required to get “L” plates.

It was also noted that the insurance coverage which “A” plates allow, would not include harm to victims or property should those vehicles have accidents.

Read more in today’s newspaper