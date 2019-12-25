LIAT resumes direct flights between BVI and Barbados

Spread the love















According to BVInews.com, regional airline LIAT has resumed its direct flight from the Terrance B Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island to the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados.

The airline’s official website said the non-stop flights from Tortola to Barbados will be every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“Flight LI300/301 will depart Barbados at 9:05 am and arrive in Tortola at 11:20 am … Get the returning flight departing Tortola at 12 pm and arrive in Barbados at 2:15 pm,” the statement read.

LIAT’s resumption of direct flights to the BVI aligns with Premier Andrew Fahie’s recent announcement in the House of Assembly that the BVI Airports Authority would hold negotiations with the airline regarding the BVI-Barbados route.

“After witnessing a reduction in flights to one flight per day by LIAT, on December 9, 2019, LIAT will introduce their direct flight between Barbados and the BVI,” Premier Fahie said at the time.

“The reintroduction of the early morning flight from the BVI will be on the agenda when the board meets with LIAT, hopefully before the end of this year,” he also stated.

LIAT created history back in 2016 when it momentarily inaugurated the non-stop service between the two jurisdictions in June that year.