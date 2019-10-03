Lawmen destroy over $5M worth of drugs

By Elesha George

Police officers, other law enforcement officials and Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh witnessed the destruction, by fire, of more than $5,550,288 worth of illegal drugs at the Burma Quarry, yesterday, in the first drug-burning exercise for 2019.

Officers attached to the Antigua and Barbuda Fire Services were on standby to deal with any eventualities as the police set alight cocaine, cannabis, hashish (cannabis resin) and ecstasy tablets.

“It consists of matters that were disposed of in both the High Court and the Magistrates’ Court, as well as seizures made by the police Narcotics Department … In all, we saw 23 kilos, 176 grams of cocaine, 538 kilos (1,184 pounds) of cannabis, 13 grams of hashish and three ecstasy tablets,” Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas told the media.

The wholesale value of the categories of the drugs destroyed amounted to $813,478 in cocaine; $4,736,400 in cannabis; $260 in hashish; and $150 in ecstasy.

The drug seizures were the result of the combined efforts of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB), the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard, and the Customs and Immigration departments.

