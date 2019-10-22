Labour Dep’t to set new date for hearing former airport CEO’s case

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]ntiguaobserver.com

The Labour Department has postponed the hearing date for the case of constructive unfair dismissal that was filed on the behalf of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA), Stanley Smith.

Smith filed the case through his representative, Industrial Relations Consultant Anderson Carty, in late May, weeks after he resigned from the post.

His resignation followed his refusal to accept a letter of suspension from the ABAA’s Board of Directors.

Carty told our newsroom that the case was referred to the Labour Department on May 29th, 2019, after both parties failed to reach an agreement at the shop steward level.

He said on October 11th he received a letter from the Labour Department informing him that a Conciliation hearing would have been held at 10 am on October 22nd.

However, yesterday he received a call from the Labour Department, advising him that the attorneys for the ABAA had written to the department indicating that their client was unable to meet, hence the meeting had to be cancelled. The ABAA is being represented by the law firm of Lake and Kentish.