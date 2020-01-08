Koffee set to perform at Super Bowl

Spread the love















(RJRnewsonline) – Reggae singer Koffee has been added to the line-up of performers for Super Bowl weekend. The announcement comes after her Coachella confirmation. Koffee will join previously announced dancehall artistes Shenseea and Squash.

The Jamaican acts will join international artistes Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DJ Khaled, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Safaree.

Super Bowl weekend in Miami, takes place January 31 to February 1 at Marlins Park. Super Bowl 54 will take place on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the halftime show.