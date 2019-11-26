King gets silver as young tennis players shine in Trinidad

There were profitable finishes for Antigua and Barbuda’s young tennis stars at the Sub-regional Four, Under-16 Masters Finals held in Trinidad over the weekend.

Kiana King came away with the best finish amongst her Antiguan counterparts when she joined forces with Trinidad and Tobago’s Shauna Valentine to finish second in the doubles competition. King also had a fourth place finish in the singles tournament, going under to Serena Bryan of Barbados.

There was more good news for Antigua and Barbuda with Selene Kentish and Ethan Wong of Trinidad and Tobago taking third in the doubles tournament, defeating Aalisha Alexis and Sebastian Sylvester 6-4, 6-4 to claim the bronze medals.

Kentish also performed well in the singles division, defeating Valentine 6-2, 6-4 to finish in the fifth position.