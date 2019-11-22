Kennedys push for a game three

By Carlena Knight

Former champions, Kennedys lived to fight another day in the playoff finals of the Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball tournament.

Kennedys, with their back against the wall, came out on top with a stellar performance to capture Game Two of the best of three finals on Wednesday night at the JSC Sports Complex hammering defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) 74-42 to tie the series at 1-1 and push for a final Game three.

Adriel Ramirez was an unstoppable force that night as he banked an outstanding 32 points.

He was assisted by teammates Sheldon Abrams who had 12 and former national player, Xavier “Xman” Meade who netted 11.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew made 14 and skipper, Marlon “Buju” Charles chipped in scoring 13 in a losing effort.

Game Three will shoot off on Saturday night at 7:30 at JSC. Immediately following the match will be thee closing and awards ceremony.