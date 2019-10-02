Kennedy’s, Anjo’s and Burton’s Laundry get Business League victories

By Neto Baptiste

Kennedy’s made light work of telecommunications giants, Flow, when they met in the feature match of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business League Basketball tournament on Monday night.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, Kennedy’s enjoyed a blowout 29 points victory over their opponents, winning by an 85-56 margin. The victors were led by Daniel Perez and Adriel Ramirez who both had 13 points. They were assisted by Danny Perez with 11 points.

Shamari Bascus was the only scorer of note for Flow with 11 points.

In the night’s earlier contest, Anjo Wholesale enjoyed a comfortable 74-59 victory over Pointe FM. Andrew Venture led the charge for Anjo with 25 points, while Steven Matthew contributed with 15 points. Humroy Wright and DeCastro Walbrook each chipped in with 12 points.

In a losing effort, Deandris Connell and Kwame Braithwaite netted 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, at JSC, APUA Head Office came out on top following a close contest with Fitzroy Rewinding, winning by a 47-44 margin. Jamie Harris carried Head Office’s charge with 15 points while Akeem Davis sank 14 points in a losing effort.

In the final contest of the night, Burton’s Laundry rebounded from previous defeats to beat A-Mobile 62-56. Damien Floyd, Bruce Whyte and Kelvin Simon had 16, 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners. Tahj Kirby, Kenrick Evans and Delano Scotland each picked up 12 points for A-Mobile.

Action is expected to continue throughout the week.