Kennedys and Transport Board to face off in League finals

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board and former champions, Kennedys will battle it out for the playoff title in the Cool and Smooth Business League basketball tournament.

Both teams advanced to the finals on Saturday night by winning their semi-finals matches at the JSC Sports Complex.

Kennedy’s secured the first spot after recording a 75-67 win over Anjo Wholesale.

Despite a 17-point effort by national player, Sharife Sergeant, a 13-point performance from Andrew “Puss” Venture and a 12- and 10-point contribution from Humroy Wright and Decosta Walbrook, Anjo could not pull off the upset and send the former champs home packing.

Adriel Ramirez continues to have a dominant season as he led Kennedys to victory, banking 18.

He was assisted by Morlon “Little” Davis who sank 15 and Xavier “Xman” Meade who made 13.

Kavari Francis chipped in, scoring 10.

Skipper, Marlon “Buju” Charles had a game high 22 points to lead Transport Board to their third straight finals appearance in three years with a 57-54 win over APUA Head Office.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew chipped in, banking 12, while Ndegwa Malone netted 10.

Head Office’s Jamie Harris was the leading scorer with 14 points, while teammates Cohen Desouza and Tavarus Benta made 12.

Delornje Jules contributed making 11 in a losing effort.

The finals which begins tonight with Game one will follow a best of three format.

Game two is scheduled for Wednesday and, if necessary, Game three will play on Saturday. All games will shoot off at 7 pm at the JSC Sports Complex.