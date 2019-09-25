Kenhiah Gordon is 2019 Island Scholar

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has announced the 2019 Island Scholar asKenhiah Gordon.

The 18-year-old was awarded the designation after careful review of the 2019 CAPE/Edexcel/Cambridge results, the Ministry of Education said in a release yesterday.

It added that having rigorously applied the relevant criteria for determination, the Ministry of Education made the recommendation and the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda took the decision to award the prestigious title of Island Scholar 2019 to Gordon.

The Island Scholar award is determined based on students’ performances in three two-unit subjects. After a review of the grades, the top achiever is selected.

Read more in today’s newspaper