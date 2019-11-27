Justin Simon appointed head of Disciplinary Committee for lawyers

By Latrishka Thomas

Former Attorney General, Justin Simon QC, has been appointed Chairman of a Disciplinary Committee which is charged with examining alleged breaches of discipline by lawyers in Antigua and Barbuda.

In a letter dated November 8th 2019, the Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Dame Janice Pereira, appointed Simon in accordance with Section 1 of the Fifth Schedule of the Legal Profession Act No. 22 of 2008 – a decision which was made in consultation with the Bar Council of the Antigua and Barbuda Bar Association.

Section 36(1) of the same Act establishes that committee which the Queen’s Counsel will head for three years.

Simon, the Senior Consultant & Legal Practitioner at Chancellor Chambers, told OBSERVER media that he intends to take the authority vested in him with utmost seriousness because “as attorneys-at-law, we owe a high ethical duty to the court, our clients, and fellow attorneys which must be taken seriously to ensure public faith and confidence in us as a professional body in our fight for and in defence of our clients’ legal rights.”

