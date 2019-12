By Latrishka Thomas

A jury, on Wednesday, acquitted Toby “Seeka” Benjamin, who was standing trial for the murder of Cashew Hill resident Charles “Bush” Hughes.

Benjamin, of All Saints, was charged with killing 37-year-old Hughes on February 11th 2014.

Initially, it was reported that the murder victim was discovered dead in his bed with his throat slashed. However, an autopsy revealed that he had been shot in the neck.

