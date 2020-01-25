Junior Tennis players finished 11th at WTJC

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda finished 11th at the recently concluded Girls Division of the World Junior Tennis Pre-Qualifiers.

Fourteen teams competed in the event at the Dominican Republic.

The three-member team of Brasha Dyer, Janae George-Alexander and Zoey James, in their final match of the competition, defeated Jamaica 2-1.

Zoey James and Caribbean and Central America Tennis Confederation (COTECC) second ranked player, Brasha Dyer recorded wins in the singles matches winning 6-3, 6-1 and 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.

The doubles partners of George-Alexander and Zoey James went under 2-6, 6-3, 4-10.

This follows a 1-2 loss to Curacao with Dyer winning 6-0, 6-3, George-Alexander falling 1-6, 6-1, 5-10 and doubles partners, James and Dyer losing 7-6(7), 4-6,8-10.

Dyer will now travel to Paraguay and Brazil as she was selected by COTECC to the Confederation of Tennis in South America (COSAT) team.