Jumby Bay win Ball-o-rama-title

By Carlena Knight

Jumby Bay Island were crowned the Ball-o-rama Champions in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business league event on Saturday night.

The event which commemorated the opening of the 2019 season saw the defending champions go undefeated at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility.

They defeated Scotia Bank 16-13 in their opening encounter then followed that up by beating ECAB 14-10.

NYCE Media was the next team to fall to the power of Jumby Bay Island as they went under 16-10 while APUA suffered the same fate as they were edged out 15-12.

Games will continue this week in the 2019 edition of the business league tournament.