John Hughes and All Saints United to face off in Warriors Cup finals

By Carlena Knight

John Hughes FC and All Saints United will battle it out in the finals of the 2019 edition of the Warriors Cup.

Both teams advanced to the finals after winning their semifinal matches over the weekend at Mack Pond.

John Hughes was the first of the two to secure a spot after hammering defending champions, Seaview Farm FC by a staggering 6-0 score line.

Goals from Ricardo Thompson (6th), Troy Jules (15th), Deno Bryan (37th, 47th), Terrence Thomas (64th) and Terrance Forbes (75th).

All Saints United also racked a big score line, winning by the same 6-0 margin over host team, Young Warriors.

Raheem Carbon recorded a brace for the victors scoring in the 11th and 64th minutes.

Keon Baptiste (19th), Shakeem Dublin (56th), Reon Cuffy (75th) and an own goal by O’Ryan Prince (55th) all added to the goal tally for United.

The finals for the Warriors Cup will be announced at a later date.