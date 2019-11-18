Jennings fire leaves family homeless

By Carl Joseph

Donella Charles and her three children are homeless as of Saturday afternoon after a fire completely demolished their home in Jennings.

At around 3:40 pm, the Johnson’s Point Fire Station responded to a 9-1-1 call of a house fire in Jennings.

It took 15 minutes for the firefighters to arrive on scene, where they witnessed three homes ablaze. According to the firemen, the roof of the house from which the fire originated had already collapsed.

Corporal Amois Prince told OBSERVER that the firemen took action by trying to control the blaze at the two other houses with water, before moving on to eventually contain the house which suffered the most damage. They spent over an hour completely extinguishing the fire to the three homes which were all were in close proximity to each other. The Johnson’s Point firefighting crew had to be backed up by the St John’s Fire Station given the size and intensity of the fire.

