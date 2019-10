According to the Jamaicaobserver.com nine people, including one female, have been taken into police custody following the seizure of a Glock pistol with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition on Wall Street in Trelawny.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communication’s Unit (CCU) said the weapon was found in a speaker box during an operation in the area about 5:30 pm on Friday.

The police are withholding the identities of the people taken into custody pending further investigations.