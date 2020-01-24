Jamaica: Disciplinary hearing set for next week for teacher who threatened student

Spread the love















(Jamaica Gleaner) – The disciplinary hearing for the Pembroke Hall High School teacher who was caught on video last November threatening to harm a student during a tirade is scheduled for next Thursday and Friday.

The hearing was previously set for December 30, 2019, but was postponed following a request from the teacher’s representative.

The teacher remains on leave.

Principal Claude Ellis told The Gleaner today that the institution has bolstered its efforts to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

“Since the incident, we have actually had several professional development seminars that particularly deal with relational issues and we also had a session for teachers dealing with just stress management,” he said.

Ellis said over the course of this year, the school will be partnering with the counselling wing of the Jamaica Theological Seminary.

In addition, the School-Wide Positive Behaviour Intervention programme has been assisting students with conflict resolution.

“Right across the school, our mantra is respect. We are teaching our students and re-teaching them the whole business of respect – what it means and how respect looks in every particular situation,” the principal said.