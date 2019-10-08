Jamaica claim silver, bronze in 4x400m relays

Jamaica’s men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams refused to come away from the Doha World Championships empty-handed after battling to win silver and bronze medals, respectively, as the event ended on Sunday.

In the women’s event, anchor leg runner Shericka Jackson held the advantage for most of the final leg but was passed two metres from the line by Poland’s Justyna Święty-Ersetic who carried the team home in a new national record 3:21.89. Jackson was next across the line in 3:22.37.

First place had long been determined. No one could keep up with the powerful United States squad, which featured 400m hurdles gold and silver medalist Dalilah Mohammad and Sydney McLaughlin alongside Phylis Francis and Wadeline Jonathas.

The quartet was more than comfortable as they coasted to the line in a world-leading 3:18.92. The Jamaicans were led off by Anastacia Le-Roy, who handed off to Tiffany James. Stephenie-Ann McPherson then handed over to Jackson.

The US might was also very much on display in men’s equivalent as they dismissed the field to cross the line in 2:56.69. The Jamaicans, however, gave a good account of themselves, with third leg runner Ricardo Thomas even managing to stay stride for stride with Wilbert London. Rai Benjamin, however, quickly extended the lead over Demish Gaye, with the Jamaicans eventually clocking a silver medal-winning time of 2:57.90. The United States were led off by Fred Kerley who handed off to Michael Cherry. Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield started off before handing off to Nathon Allen.

Belgium, led by Dylan and Kevin Borlee, finished third in 2:58.78. There was disappointment for defending champions Trinidad and Tobago who finished fifth in 3:00.74. (www.sportsmax.tv)