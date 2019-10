From left, Chairman of WIOC Board of Directors Ambassador Raul Licausi, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, WIOC’s Chief Executive Officer Gregory Georges, and President-Admiral LPG Jose Morales, participate in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to open the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tank Facility at the West Indies Oil Company on October 3rd 2019. (Photo by Latrishka Thomas)