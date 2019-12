A notice from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) released moments ago states that, “the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) rate will be reduced from 15 percent to five percent starting from Friday 13th December, 2019 to midnight on Sunday, December 15th, 2019.”

The release states that the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda made this decision on Wednesday 4th December.

Tax rates will revert to the normal legislative rate of 15 percent on Monday, December 16th.