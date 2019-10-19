Invaders soil Cleaners, APUA douse Blue Waters, and Pointe dominate Galley Bay

By Neto Baptiste

Area 51 Invaders totally dominated Cleaners in their Cool & Smooth Business League Basketball fixture at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday, winning 109-48 when they clashed in the feature game of a triple-header.

Doyle Carter led Invaders with 39 points, and Steadroy Graham chipped in with 27 points. Teon Joseph added 13 points to the total, while Desmond Spencer and Joel Christian each had 12 points in the winning effort.

Tyreke Lewis and Adrian Carnegie were the only scorers of note for Cleaners as they sank 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, APUA Water recorded an eight-point victory over Blue Waters, winning 63-55 in the night’s opening contest.

Olivee Morris and Michael Jeffers led the charge for APUA as they both sank 22 points. For the losers, Daryl Charles picked up 19 points and Ishan Peets hit 12.

In the other game played on Thursday, Pointe FM defeated Galley Bay 90-33. Victor Colbourne led the way for Pointe with 25 points, while Deandris Connell hit 23 points. Joseph Prosper scored eight points in a losing effort.