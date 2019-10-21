Information Minister says progress is being made at the state-owned ABS

By Theresa Goodwin

Despite what appears to be a catastrophic relationship between the General Manager of state-owned ABS Radio and Television and the workers, the minister with responsibility for the entity is insisting that there was a cultural shift that needed to take place.

For years, workers at the media company have complained about the management style of GM Erna-Mae Braithwaite and have repeatedly called for her removal and have staged protests in order to draw attention to their issues.

Their actions have led to a series of resignations and transfers, in addition to several matters which are still before the Labour Department.

During a recent interview, Information Minister Melford Nicholas was asked whether or not he was concerned about the high staff turnover at the media house and the fact that a number of skilled professionals have left the company.

However, the minister is maintaining that at the core of the problem at ABS is the relationship between the employees and their need to provide a productive workflow to the government.

