Infants, older people dying from the Flu, 24 so far

According to the Trinidad Express, the Ministry of Health in Trinidad says it has conducted an epidemiological examination of the Influenza deaths for this season.

As of Monday, there were 24 confirmed deaths.

And officials have noted that the majority of people dying from Influenza this season exhibited at least one of the following characteristics:

• 65 years of age or older;

• 5 years of age of less;

• Diabetic;

• Obese;

• Smoked Tobacco Products.

This is in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s listing of persons who are particularly vulnerable to the Flu which is communicated to the public on an ongoing basis.

The Ministry of Health therefore urges the persons in the following high risk groups to get vaccinated against the Flu:

• Children aged 6 months to 5 years;

• Pregnant women;

• People with chronic medical conditions (such as Diabetes Mellitus);

• People with chronic respiratory illnesses (such as Asthma).

Persons in the health care workforce and essential services are also encouraged to get the Flu vaccine.

The Influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold. The Flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres. Members of the public are advised to contact their nearest health centre to confirm the dates and times that vaccines are distributed.

The Ministry of Health continues to do its part to protect the population against the Influenza (Flu) Virus.