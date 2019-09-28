Industrial Court to get new home

The former Treasury Building located, on High Street, has been earmarked to become the new home of the Industrial Court, this week’s post-Cabinet notes revealed.

The Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, Lionel “Max” Hurst said the move to relocate the court from Friendly Alley will take place shortly.

“I think about a month or so will be sufficient, so that by the day after Independence we anticipate that it might be opening. It might be, in fact, one of the Independence celebratory events,” Hurst said.

“The Industrial Court is very important to settling matters swiftly and we are hopeful that it will be back up and going by the early part of November,” he said.

According to the post-Cabinet notes, the retrofitted building will house two courtrooms, as well as offices and other amenities to meet the needs of staff and judges.

