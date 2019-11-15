Hundreds attend Sandals Grande Antigua’s job fair

At least 60 applicants will be offered employment at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa following a Job Fair, which attracted over 600 hundred prospective employees on Wednesday.

The applicants are hoping to fill several positions that have become available in the resort, from managerial to line staff posts. These include, but are not limited to, restaurant managers, room attendants, linen room controller, bartenders and front office agents, a release from the resort said.

The job seekers waited peacefully and patiently as the resort’s recruitment team worked diligently to expedite the process. The eagerness of the applicants to secure employment was evidenced by the questions they posed to the team.

General Manager Matthew Cornall was impressed and humbled by the attendance.

“We are grateful to see such a great turnout,” he said. “A number of new positions have opened up which will further enhance the service we deliver as we continue to prepare for the upcoming winter season and beyond.”

The overall process involved filling out an application form, taking an entrance test and being interviewed. Several applicants were confident that their performance was excellent and many overtly expressed their desire to fill the position for which they applied.

The Human Resources Department will shortlist the candidates and a determination will be made on the individuals who will be hired.